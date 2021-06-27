Gov. Zulum suspends French NGO for conducting shooting training in Maiduguri hotel

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has ordered the immediate suspension of ACTED, a French-backed international Non-Governmental Organization (iNGO).

The suspension follows Saturday’s discovery that the humanitarian organization was using a hotel in Maiduguri, the state capital, for training some persons on shooting.

Announcing the governor’s directive, Zulum’s spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau, said the French iNGO was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off circular road in Maiduguri.

Gusau, according to Channels TV, explained that residents near the hotel had reported to officials that they were hearing sounds of gunshots from the hotel.

He said this development prompted government officials to report the matter to GRA Divisional Police Headquarters which covers the hotel’s location.

The police found three toy pistols at the hotel while two trainers, both Nigerians, were at the police station with an investigation ongoing.

Pending the outcome of a police investigation, Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State, the statement noted.

Gusau noted that Governor Zulum acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible iNGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of the state.

“He assured them of the government’s continued cooperation and support while also upholding obedience to prevailing laws, policies and rules guiding all activities and actions across the state,” the statement added.