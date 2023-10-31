Governor Fubara denies sacking Rivers’ Chief Judge, CoS, others amid rift with Wike, planned impeachment

Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid crisis with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has denied reports that he sacked the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi; his Chief of Staff, CoS, Hon. Chidi Amadi; and suspended the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

There were speculations also that the governor sacked his Chief Security Officer in the wake of the crisis that rocked the State House of Assembly following the move to impeach him and the ensuing pandemonium.

Fubara was earlier said to have wielded the big stick against the aforementioned loyalists of the former governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to stamp his authority.

The governor’s CoS, Hon. Amadi, is Wike’s kinsman from Obio/Akpor LGA. Amadi was appointed under the Wike-led administration while the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tamyy Danagogo, served in the same capacity under Wike.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Johnson, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning of October 31, said there was no iota of truth in the allegations against the governor which he himself described as unfounded.

Johnson describes Fubara as a ‘technocrat with robust civil service background’ and a kind-hearted individual who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

The statement entitled ‘Unfounded Reports’ reads, “There had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“This is to clarify that His Excellency has not given me such directive as the official spokesman of the state government as of today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with a robust civil service background, kind-hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated on events in due course.