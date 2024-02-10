Governor Sule suspends governing council of Nasarawa poly as rector begins compulsory leave

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has suspended the governing body of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, IMAP, Lafia.

He also instructed the immediate compulsory leave for the Rector, Dr Justina Anjide-Kotso.

This decision was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, on Friday, February 9.

The motive behind the governor’s action is based on the need for an uninterrupted investigation into the visitation panel’s report by the white paper committee.

The panel, led by Engineer Ali Rabiu, delivered its findings on February 2nd, prompting the Governor’s action.

Despite previous accolades for Dr Justina Anjide-Kotso’s efforts in enhancing IMAP, this unexpected move aims to ensure an impartial investigation without interference from the current leadership.

“Initially, we had a polytechnic without any technical accreditation. Today, we have four technical courses that have accreditation. You can truly say that now we are a polytechnic. It happens during her period.

“With all the efforts that she puts in and the efforts of her own management and the efforts of everybody who supported to make it happen.

“With due respect, when we came in, even the IMAP Lafia that we are calling, was not really a polytechnic”, the governor had said in an appraisal.