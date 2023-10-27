Governor Yusuf presents N350bn 2024 budget to Kano assembly

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N350 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Yusuf did this, promising to block possible leakages to ensure prudence, accountability, and transparency.

The governor while presenting the budget, described the proposed budget as a Budget of Restoration and Transformation saying it is a product of full cooperation and dedication to change the narrative in the state.

He noted that the total recurrent expenditure stood at N357.9 billion, while internally expected revenue stood at N100.7 billion, adding that capital receipt expected is N39.265 billion, higher by N4.9 billion in 2023 representing 12.53 percent decrease

The governor explained that the opening balance N10 billion, revenue recurrent expenditure N134.4 billion representing 38 percent while salaries would gulf N85.739 billion for civil servants and political office holders plus allowances and overhead and other expenditures stood at N78.4 Billion.

He added that capital expenditure of N215 million takes 62 percent of the total budgetary allocations.

According to him, education with N95.389 billion represents 29.97 percent of the total budget. Health – N51.4 billion; Works and Housing – N40.4 billion; Transport – N4.8 billion; Physical Planning – N5.1Bn and Agriculture – N11 Billion.

Yusuf noted that human capital development, promoting the general welfare of the Kano people, ensuring the security of lives, provisions of strategic health, achieving food security, creating opportunity for job creation, and strengthening inter and nongovernmental partnerships, are cardinal principles of his government.