Grace Taiga, former civil servant who received bribes through her daughter’s account in P&ID scam is dead

Grace Taiga, a former director of legal services in the ministry of petroleum, accused of collecting bribes from Process & Industrial Developments, P&ID Ltd, is dead.

Taiga reportedly died about a month before Nigeria won its appeal against P&ID.

On Monday, a justice of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales, upheld Nigeria’s request to set aside the $11 billion arbitration award on the ground that it was obtained by fraud.

Taiga was said to be in her 70s.

She died of kidney issues according to information gathered.

Taiga served in the ministries of petroleum resources and defence before retiring in September 1, 2010.

Taiga was arrested and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over allegations of receiving payments from P&ID to skew the controversial gas supply and processing agreement against Nigeria.

The London Court of International Arbitration had awarded $6.6 billion plus seven percent interest against Nigeria in January 2017 for breach of contract.

The EFCC alleged that Taiga received illegal payments from Marshpearl Limited, a company controlled by the owners of P&ID, through her daughter.

After retirement, she reportedly continued receiving payments from P&ID directors.

While the trial was ongoing, the prosecution witness stated that the team discovered that, on December 30, 2019, Taiga received $4969.50 through her daughter, Vera Ename Moses Taiga’s account.

“The money was paid by Marsh Pearl Ltd, through her daughter’s account eleven days before the signing of the GSPA,” the witness said.

She was also accused of failing to follow due process in giving legal advice on the GSPA.

In September 20, 2019, a federal high court in Abuja remanded her at the Suleja prison after she pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge of fraud levelled against her by the EFCC.

Days later, she was granted a N10 million bail by the court.

Taiga had appeared as a witness of P&ID in the proceedings and was cross-examined by Nigeria.