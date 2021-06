A man walked out on his bride on the wedding day after her family failed to serve mutton in the feast at Sukinda on Wednesday. According to The New Indian Express, the 27-year-old groom, identified as Ramakant Patra, later married another woman of the area before returning home. Patra, a resident of Rebanapalaspal in neighbouring […]

