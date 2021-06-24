Group condemns killings, state of insecurity in South-East

The leadership of the Women Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter in its recent emergency state executive committee meeting had expressed dismay and disgust over the killings, alarming state of insecurity and threat to lives in the South-East, and therefore calls on the government of the day to arrest the ugly situation before it gets out of hand. The group said further that during crisis women and their children suffer more.

The leader of the group, Chief Mrs Violet Uche Obiora (Onaedo) said, “as mothers in the society, we are naturally closer to the family, as a result, more sensitive to the emotions, pain and pleasure associated with the events which affect humanity, to which extent, we implore all mothers, at this critical period in the history of our country, Nigeria to rise to our responsibility of home management, counselling, instructing our youths, balancing emotions and most importantly, praying fervently for Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Christian Lawyers want FG to stop military action in Southeast

According to Mrs Obiora, no reasonable or caring mother can remain impassive when her child or children are slaughtered for unjustified reasons. “Women and children are most vulnerable during crisis and are unduly affected emotionally, economically and culturally.

She said further that in view of the foregoing, we express our dismay and disgust over the alarming state of insecurity and threat to lives and properties in the South East of Nigeria, ironically, the safest geo-political zone in Nigeria until a couple of months ago.

However, “we condemn in strong and specific terms the ongoing killings in Igbo land, whether by the military operatives or unknown gun men. There is no gainsaying the fact that the magnitude of carnage in the South East today is both outrageous and desecrating. We appeal to the authorities concerned to rise up to their responsibilities and arrest this ugly situation before it gets out of hand. A stitch in time, saves nine”.

The post Group condemns killings, state of insecurity in South-East appeared first on Vanguard News.