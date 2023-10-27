Group Kick-Starts Deworming Of Over 5000 Girls In Nasarawa

As part of efforts to combat soil Helminths infection prominent in most parts of northern states, a Non/Governmental Organization (NGO), Thrive Together Women Empowerment Initiative (TTWEI) in collaboration with the state ministry of Health, has kick-started on deworming of girl child in the state. The Chief Executive Officer of TTWEI, Mrs Nancy Nwamaka Abbah, while flagging off the deworming excercise at the Lafia Special School, said she decided to focus on the women and girls because they are the most vulnerable in the society. “The strength of any family, society and nation is the women. When a girl is empowered and equipped, the society gets better and a healthy nation is guaranteed. “We have decided to deworm over 5000 girls with aim to fighting Helminths infection that is mostly common in northern Nigeria. “We started with Lafia Special School where we dewormed 21 girls and 473 girls of Kadarko Pilot primary school in Keana Local Government with Albendazo. The technical director of the outreach, Mr. Toba Oriyomi, stated that the excercise comprise of sensitization, health talk and special gift such as text books, writing materials and deworming of over 5000 girls from ages one and above. Sensitizing the girl-child on the importance of hygiene, the resource person, Mrs Abel Blessing, a NAFDAC representative, exposed the audienc why every girl needs to practice good hygiene. Mrs. Abel noted that poor hygiene practice among girls is mostly responsible for disease infection. She cautioned the girls to take their personal and environmental hygiene more seriously to guarantee healthy future. In his remark, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Gwamna Gaza, who was represented by Mrs. Esther Yosi, commended the TTWEI for partnering with the state government to empower and carry out deworming of girl child in the state. The health commissioner appealed to both private and public institutions to support and ensure all hands are on the deck to promote the safety and healthy living of the girl-child Dr. Gwamna who also commended the group for donating clothing, treated mosquito nets to IDPs in Kadarko, appealed to others to show same gesture. The head teacher of the Pilot primary school, Mr.Akpa Gideon, commended the the leadership of the TTWEI for choosing the pilot primary school Kadarko. He urged them to keep up the good works and promise to protect the girl child against any forms of molestation. Sehembi Benjamine, the spokesperson of the IDPs, expressed gladness over the gestures by the group. Mrs. Benjamin lamented they have been abandoned to face their woes as both the government and other concerned persons no longer patronize them.

Related