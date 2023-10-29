Group Seeks Atiku, Obasanjo’s Support For Tinubu After Supreme Court Verdict

A civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has now validated. The group, in a statement by its National President, Abiodun Fanoro, congratulated President Tinubu on the Supreme Court’s endorsement. It urged Atiku to “exhibit large-heartedness and genuine statesmanship far above partisanship, as exemplified by former President Goodluck Jonathan.” The group frowned at ill-comments against the Supreme Court by the PDP, urging the party not to display amnesia of the country’s contemporary political history. It also reminded the party that the same institution that it was degrading had on many occasions, under this current republic, given victories to the party more than any other political party. In the same vein, the group called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to “as a nationalist and a patriot, congratulate Tinubu who first displayed laudable maturity, against all expectations, to visit him during his wide consultations with leaders of thought across the country while unveiling his presidential aspiration.” CROYN noted that Obasanjo had demonstrated over the last one decade that his constituency is Nigeria and his only constituency project is the security and well-being of her people, her democratic growth and economic transformation, which it said was in tandem with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. It therefore stressed the need for Obasanjo to, in national interest, embrace Tinubu and throw his weight behind his administration. In the view of the group, “the message and its impact would resonate not across Nigeria alone but all over the world, if Obasanjo, Atiku and Peter Obi decide to o congratulate President Tinubu and visit Aso Rock as elder statesmen.”

