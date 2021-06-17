Gunmen abduct four Chinese nationals working on Lagos-Ibadan railway, police oderly killed

Gunmen have kidnapped four Chinese nationals working on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project in the Southwestern part of Nigeria.

It was learned that a police officer attached to the expatriates was also killed during the attack which was carried out on Wednesday around Kila, a village between Ogun and Oyo states.

Sources familiar with the matter told Channels Television that the gunmen were dressed in black kaftan when they stormed the site of the rail project at Adeaga/Alaagba and killed the policeman while struggling to abduct the Chinese workers.

They were reported to have laid an ambush in the surrounding forest for the expatriates.

The police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming the development on Thursday, said the victims were ambushed around the area by eight gunmen.

He added that the tactical team of the command has been mobilized to ensure the rescue of the abducted victims

“The gunmen numbering about eight were said to have invaded Adeaga/Alaagba village, near Kila, in Odeda local government area of the state,” the police spokesperson said.

According to Oyeyemi, until the arrest of the perpetrators nobody can ascertain the identities of the Chinese nationals.

He, however, promised that the kidnapper would be hunted and brought to justice.

