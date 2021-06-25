Gunmen kill wife of former Oyo Commissioner

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed Mrs. Olayemi Grace Odetomi, wife of Peter Oluremi Odetomi, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters under the administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

It was gathered that Mrs. Odetomi was shot dead by the gunmen at their family house around Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday, June 25.

The robbers were said to have stormed the victim’s residence on motorcycles, shooting sporadically before gaining access into the premises.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, however, there are unconfirmed claims that the woman was assassinated.

According to Punch, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident said it was a robbery incident, he also said police had begun an investigation into the killing.

“The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66 years, died on the spot after she was shot during a robbery incident which occurred during the early hours of Friday, 25th June 2021 in her home. Updates on investigations would be provided in due course,” he stated.

Odetomi was the deputy governorship candidate to Ajimobi in the 2007 election on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). Prior to that, he was the chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government.