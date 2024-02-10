Herbert Wigwe, CEO Access Bank, wife and son die in US helicopter crash

Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings is dead.

He died when a helicopter transporting him and five others crashed in California, United States of America.

With him in the helicopter were his wife, Chizoba and his son.

Also onboard the helicopter was Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

There were no survivors.

The chopper according to sources was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night at about 10pm.

The United States government confirmed the crash as well as the death of all on board.

This the latest crash in a number of high-profile aviation disasters in the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Saturday that the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter that crashed around 10 pm.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department officials said the cause of the crash is unknown.