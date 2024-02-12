Herbert Wigwe: NSIB to collaborate with US agency to investigate helicopter crash

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has announced a collaboration with the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the investigation of the crash that killed the co-founder and Group CEO of Access Banking Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that the GCEO of Access Holdings was in the chopper alongside his wife, son and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), and two crew members comprising a pilot in command and a safety pilot.

All six people onboard have been confirmed dead.

The decision was disclosed on Monday, 12 February, in a press statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Bimbo Oladeji.

The statement noted that the collaboration was in line with the Chapter 5 subsection 27 of ICAO’s Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation which provides countries with special interest with accidents involving her citizens.

It noted that the NTSB investigation is usually structured in three phases of which the report from the preliminary investigation will be released in 14 to 21 days while the final aviation accident report will be published in two years.

The duration of the investigation will span between 18 to 24 months.

“Regrettably, the United States authorities have now confirmed that everyone onboard the aircraft lost their lives in the crash,” the director said.

“The deceased are two crew members comprising a pilot in command and a “safety pilot” and four passengers namely Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group).

“In the aftermath of the accident, the Director-General, NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, established contact with NTSB, in accordance with Chapter 5 subsection 27 of ICAO’s Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation-Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, which grants a State (nation) special interest in an accident involving its citizens.

“This participation ensures access to relevant information and facilitates cooperation with the investigating authorities, towards ensuring the investigation reaches a conclusive outcome.

“The ongoing discussion between the NSIB and NTSB has highlighted the diligent investigation efforts of the NTSB.

“NTSB investigators were present at the crash scene in Halloran Springs, California, on Saturday to collect evidence and conduct initial on-scene documentation.

“The documentation process included aerial mapping of the wreckage with a drone, and site measurements.

“Correspondence between the NSIB and NTSB further revealed that the NTSB investigation into the crash is being led by Aaron Sauer as the investigator in charge, supported by Mark Ward as the deputy investigator in charge.

“Several other NTSB investigators will also be examining various aspects of the accident, including airworthiness and maintenance structures, operations, meteorology and air traffic control.”