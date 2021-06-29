South West

Hindu Group Files Case Against Twitter Over Distorted India Map

A Hindu group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter’s country head for showing regions outside a map of India on its website. A map on Twitter’s careers page showed the Indian-administered Kashmir region, including the Himalayan enclave of Ladakh, outside India. The disputed region is claimed by both India and Pakistan. That provoked […]

