Horrific! Grandmother who turned 7-year-old granddaughter into sex slave, arrested in Imo (Video)

It was not for nothing when a famous writer once said that the world is a wicked world and that your family members are not necessarily those related to you by blood.

These two sayings recently found express manifestation in Ogbaku community in Imo State where a grandmother subjected her 7 year old granddaughter to the most inhumane treatment possible, turned her into a sex slave.

A vigilante group in the community got the victim’s grand daughter arrested alongside an able bodied man who frequently abused the minor sexually.



Recounting the sad experience when questioned by a member of the vigilante group, the little girl accused the man who identified himself simply as Miracle of “using her” each time she visits his shop. She went on to give graphic description of what he does each time she visits.



The little girl disclosed that she stays with her grandmother because her mother lives in Lagos.



The minor alleged that her grandmother collects between N1000-1500 from men to sleep with her.

