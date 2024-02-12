How 256 MDAs spent over N284bn without approval – Report

About 256 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, of the Federal Government have been indicted by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, OAuGF, for violating extant laws and spending billions of naira that were not appropriated in 2020.

The MDAs, including the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Airforce Institute of Technology among others were said to have engaged in extra-budgetary expenditure amounting to N284 billion in the year mentioned.

This was revealed in the latest 2020 Audited Report of government finances submitted to the National Assembly by the OAuGF as the document which was two years later than allowed by the constitution revealed unbudgeted expenditure and unremitted revenue to government coffers in the 2020 financial year.

Going by the law, the 2020 Auditor-General’s report should have been submitted to the National Assembly in 2021. However, it was submitted through a letter referenced AuGF/AR.2020/01 dated November 30, 2023.

Section 80 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended states that “No money shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation except to meet expenditure that is charged upon the fund by this Constitution or where the issue of those money has been authorized by an Appropriation Act, Supplementary Appropriation Act or an Act passed in pursuance of section 81 of this Constitution”.

Also, Section 80(3) states that “No money shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation unless the issue of those moneys has been authorized by an Act of the National Assembly”.

The report stated that a total of N361 billion was spent by the affected MDAs against the N76 billion in the 2020 Appropriation Act.

OAuGF added that the MDAs did not disclose the sources of the extra spending and did not provide evidence of supplementary appropriation or approved virement.

The report accused the accounting officers of the affected MDAs of failing to ensure that proper budgetary and accounting systems were established and maintained to enhance internal control, accountability, and transparency.

In the document, it said 18 MDAs incurred an overhead expenditure of N129 billion which was not supported by budgetary provision as required by the constitution but the accountant-general, in a management response contained in the report said the MDAs involved are mostly those that had waivers to spend a percentage of their revenue to sustain themselves.

Also, the report revealed that 34 MDAs reported zero overhead expenditure despite having a total budget of N6.9 billion noting that no additional information was disclosed to enable users to understand how the MDAs operated without overhead costs.

The Auditor General of the Federation’s report revealed that N7 billion was budgeted for employee benefits but a total of N335 billion was spent, adding that the sum of N14 billion was spent on subsidies without budgetary provisions.

In the report, 72 MDAs were said to have exceeded their Employee benefits budget by N328 billion.

“The total expenditures of the 72 MDAs were N335 billion while the total budget was N87 billion,” the report said.

The auditor-general also reported that 106 MDAs exceeded their personnel costs budget by N78 billion noting that the total expenditures of the 106 MDA was N882 billion while the total budget was N804 billion.

“No information was disclosed thereon in respect to the authorization of the expenditure by way of either supplementary appropriation or virement upon which the personnel budget was exceeded,” the report stated.