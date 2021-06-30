How ‘cash donation’ was used to lure, arrest, extradite Nnamdi Kanu from East Africa

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was lured to a location in East African with a promise of cash donation in millions of dollars before he was arrested and extradited, THISDAY is reporting.

Mr Kanu has been facing charges bordering on treasonable felony following his campaign for the secession of the Republic of Biafra.

In 2017, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on health grounds with several conditions tied to it. He, however, jumped his bail conditions and fled the country.

On Tuesday, the Attorney-General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, announced that the leader of the proscribed IPOB group had been brought back to Nigeria to continue standing trial.

Malami was, however, silent on where the arrest took place.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the British High Commission denied speculations that Kanu was arrested on UK soil.

A source told The Cable, “He was not arrested in the UK or Brazil or Czech Republic. He was not crated either, contrary to speculations.”

Similarly, THEWILL, an online newspaper, reported that the “interception” took place in Ethiopia, where Kanu had been allegedly living for a while.

“Kanu was tracked through some members of IPOB who were recently arrested following a massive military operation in the south-east.

“The security agencies worked through the links to give the IPOB leader the impression that he was going to be given some “millions of dollars” in cash donations to the organization.

“He was said to have decided to collect the money himself “because of the huge amount involved,” a source said.

Kanu, according to the source, kept his associates in the dark about his mission, to the point that the top-ranking IPOB members did not know his whereabouts on the day he was arrested.

“He had been having a crisis of confidence with some of his lieutenants over financial matters.

“On arriving at the location where he was to collect the ‘donation’, he was arrested by that country’s security agencies and Interpol, and deported to Nigeria,” the source who spoke to Cable added.

Meanwhile, Kanu has been remanded in DSS custody, and his trial is expected to resume on July 26.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

