How dubious Irish businessman with Nigerian criminals planned to defraud Nigeria govt of over $11bn fake contract

Reprieve may have come the way of Nigeria as the President Bola Tinubu-led administration won a landmark fraud case against Process & Industrial Development Limited.

The case took its root from a failed 2010 gas deal between Nigeria and the British Virgin Islands’ registered company founded by Michael Quinn, a controversial Irish businessman who passed on in 2015 and Brendan Carroll, his partner.

A $6.6 billion premium had been generated in favour of P&ID via arbitration with interest which grew to more than $11 billion in interest.

Had the country (Nigeria) lost out on the case, the Federal Government would have been under intense pressure to cough out whopping billions of dollars to Adam Quinn – son of the deceased Michael Quinn while another businessman may also make over $2 billion and nearly $1 billion if P&ID won.

However, an English judge averred that the offshore company used instruments of bribery and perjury to secure a fraudulent $11.5billion arbitration award.

The England’s High Court, therefore, ruled on Monday that Process & Industrial Developments Limited committed a multi-billion-dollar fraud against Nigeria. The case which lasted a decade of high-stakes litigation was described as threatening to the country as P&ID engaged it in a severe legal battles.

If the judgement did not favour Nigeria, pundits noted that the outcome would have weighed down heavily on the country’s finances due to its diminished foreign reserves. It was, in fact, noted that an unfavourable ruling could make borrowing more expensive as well as it would have made governance difficult for the recently elected President, Bola Tinubu.

In the course of the case, Nigeria maintained that the whole process – from the initial gas deal to securing an arbitration award worth over $11 billion with interest in 2017 – was fraught with bribery.

Cahill, P&ID’s surviving founder, admitted during the trial to sending $250,000 in cash from Ireland to an official in Nigeria.

Mark Howard, the lawyer who solicited for Nigeria, said that “Nobody who sat through the factual evidence could have missed the stench of corruption.”

However David Wolfson, who stood in for P&ID, denied the allegations, arguing that Nigeria fabricated evidence in order to invalidate the award.

David Wolfson, P&ID’s lawyer, was quoted as saying that “We completely deny that there was any corruption. Nigeria came up with fabricated evidence to lay a forensic trap for the court to rule against the award.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Business man called Michael Quinn has been described by pundits in the land as a pane in the neck for the country that must be wished away. This is just as Adam, his son eagerly wished that the judgement could turn out in the company’s favour for him and his late father’s associates to rip the reward of the celebrated case.

It was described as “the grandmother of all scams.” In his popular opinion, Dr Ugo Egbujo, a writer with a great social media influence, penned his thoughts about Quinn describing him as ‘the Irish man who came to Nigeria with his briefcase and lies.’

According to the prolific writer, Quinn befriended big men in the country and registered phoney companies. They flocked around him like flies on rotten mango. He, however, retorted that the truth could not be hidden for too long.

Detailing his track record in relations with his foray in the country, Egbujo continued, “The Irish man was once a blue collar motor mechanic. Then, he dabbled into musical shows. That was before he ended up in Nigeria where cement was being dumped in the 70’s.

“He started flirting with corruption and our big men. He was investigated by the European Union for a contract scam. He slipped off. His trade was the use of phoney companies to execute shady deals. And sometimes, seek arranged damages. His name was Quinn.

“Under [former President Olusegun] Obasanjo, he masqueraded as Marsh Pearl. He was a friend of Obasanjo and [Theophilus] Danjuma. So Marsh Pearl got arms contracts. And, hung around sponsoring polo tournaments. Under Obasanjo, he got a contract to fix 36 scorpion tanks in Bauchi. He duped the Army. But he was rewarded with many more contracts. Everything he did was crooked.”

Egbujo went further stating that in October 2006, under Obasanjo, he and his son were charged for espionage. “But it was rumored that the real offence was a largescale contract scam that involved many military officers. He denied the charges. The government intervened. He was let off. The case was dropped. That same year he re-emerged. He resurrected as P&ID. Marsh Pearl was dead. He dabbled into HIV kits. He duplicated a UK based company. The deal broke down for fraud,” he wrote.

Uncowed, he said that in 2010, Quinn made his way into the Nigerian Airforce using a company named Industrial consultants. He alleged that Quinn brokered a deal for a British company to fix the ejector mechanisms of the country’s jets. But, a few months later the Airforce terminated the contract.

He alleged that “The air force broke off before it could be raped. But, it was perhaps too late. Arbitration was in Nigeria. He won 2.3 million dollars. The Airforce refused to pay. But the British company in whose name the contract was written, who won the arbitration, wasn’t even aware of the award. Mr. Quinn had duplicated the company and used the Nigerian photocopy to run the arbitration deal.”

He described 2010 as the year that Quinn went for the bull’s eye, using P&ID. The timing, he said, was particularly criminal because the country was shrouded by uncertainties as Yar’adua was in coma. And, bragging that he knew Yar’adua, Egbujo said that the Irishman got a dubious gas plant contract, but “He didn’t have to scratch the ground. In 2012, he went to his preferred London arbitration. Goodluck Jonathan’s government contrary to all the lies told, didn’t show up with any preparedness at arbitration. Arbitration decided for him.

“It was after this initial win that Jonathan’s government woke up and began to negotiate the very case they didn’t defend at arbitration. They settled for 850 million dollars. But truth must be told, Jonathan knew it was a scam. He didn’t pay. He left it.

“The man claimed he invested 45 million dollars. Danjuma has now said that the man was his consultant on that business. And that the man went behind and stole the contract. He said the man spent nothing. Danjuma said he spent 40 million dollars on the man and the project exploration which was done using his office. He had even written the man for settlement.

“Cancer killed Mr. Quinn in 2015. The London arbitration has gone ahead and awarded P&ID a ridiculous sum. Its 9.2 billion dollars. And everyday it increases by one million dollars. P&ID has no office address. Mr. Quin is dead. His Son and others want the money. They have been sponsoring campaigns in foreign media to malign former President Buhari. They want to stampede him to negotiate. The Federal Government has now called their bluff.”