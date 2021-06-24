How I stabbed Super TV CEO to death, side chic, opens up (Video)

Chidinma Ojukwu, the 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos who was paraded by the Lagos State Police Command for stabbing to death, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Michael Usifo Ataga, to death in the Lekki area of Lagos State, has given account of what transpired between her and the late Ataga, before his death.

Ojukwu who was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of the state is a 300-level student of Mass Communication. She was in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021, at an AirBnB situated at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

The undergraduate said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice to death.

A remorseful Ojukwu said, “We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

“He later became violent trying to get to me and I was resisting and defending myself. At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated.

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor to his death.”

The undergraduate also disclosed that after stabbing the late CEO, she withdrew N380,000 from his account using his ATM card.

Meanwhile, the owner of the rented apartment where the tragic incident took place has since been arrested, while Ataga’s accounts have also been blocked to prevent further withdrawals by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the accounts.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu says investigation is ongoing and that the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.