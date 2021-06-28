Hundreds of passengers trapped in the bush as Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down

Hundred of passengers onboard the Abuja/Kaduna train were left stranded in the bush as the train developed mechanical faults and broke down just a few minutes after leaving Kaduna.

The train, according to Daily Trust was said to have broken down at Dutse in Kaduna State, barely five minutes after departing the Rigasa Station in Kaduna.

Eyewitnesses explained that the train stopped twice before getting to Dutse where it finally broke down.

Explaining to the publication, Midat Joseph, an Assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who happened to be one of the passengers, said the train developed fault around 7:00 am.

“ I left my house as early as 5:am to join the 6:40 am train but unfortunately I have been trapped here in this forest. This is not the first time I will be experiencing this mess,” he said.

Another passenger said he had a similar experience on Saturday, saying they spent six hours to get to Abuja.

“This is unfortunate. On Saturday, we spent five hours from Abuja to Kaduna. We left Abuja 6:00 pm but we did not get to Kaduna until 11:00 pm,” he said.

An engineer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, who addressed the passengers, told them that it would take them two hours to fix the train.

“We are very sorry, the locomotive is faulty. We have contacted the Idu Train Station for another locomotive. It would take them two hours to be here, “ he said.

Reports at the moment suggest that the passengers were finally evacuated at about 10:20 am.

