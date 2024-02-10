Hungarian president resigns after pardoning child abuser

Hungarian President Katalin Novak announced her resignation on Saturday, February 10.

Her resignation follows intense public backlash over her controversial decision to pardon a man implicated in a sex-abuse scandal last year.

Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former family minister, cut short her trip to Qatar and returned to Budapest, where she addressed the nation in a televised broadcast.

“I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people. I made a mistake,” she admitted.

Over 1,000 people has gathered in Budapest on Friday to demand Novak’s resignation, prompting opposition parties to intensify their calls for her removal.

The controversy also implicated Judit Varga, the former justice minister who approved the pardon and is expected to lead the ruling Fidesz party’s list for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

While it was initially known that Novak had pardoned several individuals during Pope Francis’ visit in April 2023, the recent revelation that one beneficiary was the deputy director of a children’s home involved in covering up a sex-abuse scandal sparked outrage.

Novak, attending the World Water Polo Championship in Qatar, expressed regret for the divisive pardons but maintained she would never pardon a paedophile.

In response to public anger, Fidesz submitted a constitutional amendment to prevent future pardons benefiting those convicted of crimes against children.