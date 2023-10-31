HURIWA Condemns Court Of Appeal’s Centralisation Of Political Cases

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, expressed concerns over the decision by President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to centralise the hearing of political cases related to the state house of assembly, national assembly, and governorship elections. The President of the Court of Appeal has directed that all appeals arising from the southern part of the country must be heard in Lagos, while those from the northern part of the country must go to Abuja. This decision , the group alleged has resulted in a significant backlog of cases and created severe inconveniences for litigants and their legal representatives. Addressing the media on the issue, national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said while centralisation may have been initiated with good intentions, it has caused unnecessary hardships and financial burdens on individuals who have to travel long distances to attend hearings. According to him, the centralisation of cases in the Court of Appeal has created serious issues that demand immediate attention and resolution. The inconveniences and additional expenses incurred by litigants, he said, are not consistent with the principles of justice, transparency, and accessibility. He said: “We are deeply troubled by allegations of corruption that have emerged as a result of this centralization. It is alleged that litigants are engaging in financial transactions to secure favorable judgments. Furthermore, there are claims that the President of the Court of Appeal may be involved in determining who sits on particular appeal cases and possibly even pre-determining the outcomes of these cases. These allegations of corruption and interference in the judicial process are not only distressing but pose a significant threat to the integrity and independence of our justice system. The reported sums of money involved are staggering and run into millions of dollars in foreign currency. “It is essential to acknowledge that the justices hearing these cases are facing considerable challenges. Many of them have expressed their discontent with the centralized system, as they have little say in the selection of cases and are unable to effect necessary changes. “We have heard their concerns about decentralising the process to bring justice closer to the people.” HURIWA , therefore, called on relevant authorities to investigate these allegations of corruption and interference in the judicial process, stressing that integrity and reputation of the Nigerian justice system are at stake, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action is taken to address these concerns. The group also urged the leadership of the Court of Appeal to reconsider the centralized approach and explore alternative methods that ensure proximity to justice delivery for all Nigerians. It further emphasised that the rule of law is the foundation of any just society. If these allegations are not addressed, the very essence of justice in Nigeria may be completely eroded. “It is our duty to protect the rights and freedoms of every Nigerian citizen, and we will continue to advocate for a transparent, fair, and accessible justice system,” the group added.

