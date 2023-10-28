‘I did not kill her’- UNIPORT student denies claims of killing lover

The 24-year-old content creator and student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, Damian Okoligwe, today Friday, October 27, has refuted claims of having a hand in the death of his 20-year-old girlfriend.

The culprit was arrested after Nkang Justina, a 300-level Biochemistry female student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, had earlier been reported missing and was found mutilated at his residence on Wednesday, October 24. The decomposing and mutilated body parts of the victims were present at the scene, carefully packed in a clear plastic bag with her breast and eyes plucked out by the suspect.

In addition, Okoligwe was charged with killing her for ritual reasons.

The content creator denied killing his girlfriend when questioned by the authorities.

He added that he only returned home to meet her dismembered body.

“I did not kill her, I only found her dead in my apartment in the morning. I do not know who dismembered her body,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the case is currently being investigated and promised that justice will be served.

“The CP Rivers is handling this, and he will soon speak to it. It’s certain there will be justice,” he said.

Okoligwe is known on social media for some of his skits which involve asking young ladies to do strange and unusual tasks for cash prizes.

This incident is however becoming a norm in our society, it could be recalled that on October 11, the Lagos State Police Command declared one Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted for the death of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

The victim, Osedion also known as Austa, was a 21-year-old student of Lead City University and a social media influencer.

Days after the incident, the culprit had fled to Sierra Leone after confessing to the crime.

He was later arrested by the Sierra Leonan Police Forice and was extraditing to Nigeria to be charged to court.