Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Shekh Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna based Islamic scholar, has denied either being quizzed or invited for questioning by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The Sheikh was reported to have been with the DSS for questioning over remarks he allegedly made against the military

Sheikh Gumi however, said in an interview that his interventions with bandits inside the forest were done in collaboration with the support of the government and security agencies, and therefore ,he did not commit any offence.

“Nobody Invited me for questioning or any arrest, I can say that categorically.Since I ventured into the forest, I went there with full security, the police, with the knowledge of the DSS, traditional rulers and the Fulani leaders, I never went alone.”

“I never made any disparaging remarks against the military during my recent live interview on national television.There was nowhere in the TV interview that I categorically accused the entire military,” he said.

Early on Friday ,it was reported that he DSS had invited Gumi for questioning in its Kaduna office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post I was not quizzed by DSS, says Gumi appeared first on Vanguard News.