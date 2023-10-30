‘I won’t be first or last to be impeached,’ Embattled Rivers governor, Fubara speaks on his planned removal from office

Governor Similanyi Fubara has said he is ready for any outcome of his impeachment crisis in his state, Rivers.

Fubara stated that if impeached, he won’t be the first nor the last.

The governor made this statement on Monday morning of October 30, following reports that some members of the state House of Assembly signed his impeachment notice.

Fubara has also said security forces shot directly at him.

“We woke up this morning with very troubling news. We have gone to the assembly to see what is happening for myself.

“On my way there, I was shot at directly by the OC operation but it doesn’t matter. Somebody will die one way or the other. You die either inside your house or on the road.

“If I’m impeached, I won’t be last to be impeached.”

It will be recalled that on the same Monday, Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly removed the House Leader, Edison Ehie.

Ehie was removed by the lawmakers who were also said to making attempts to remove the Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The removal of the House Leader further led to a crisis as security operatives were said to have fired tear gas outside the Assembly complex.

Governor Fubara was present at the Assembly Complex while the House members fled for safety over the incident.