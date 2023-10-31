ICPC charges UNICAL senior lecturer with sexual harassment, official corruption, others

The Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission has filed charges against the suspended dean of the University of Calabar’s Faculty of Law, Professor Cyril Ndifon after the anti-graft commission’s investigation into the don’s unacceptable gross misconduct against a few of his students was completed.

The spokesperson for the commission, Azuka Ogugua, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, October 30.

In the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, ICPC is arraigning the senior lecturer on a four-count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption, and abuse of office contrary to Sections 8, 18, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

One of the counts read, “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June and September 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803*** and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

However, Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be provided by the court.

It may be recalled that the ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services had on October 4, 2023, arrested Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State after the lecturer shunned several invitations extended to him.