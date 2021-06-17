INEC announces dates for Ekiti, Osun gubernatorial polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced June 18 and July 16, 2022 as dates for the gubernatorial polls in Ekiti and Osun States respectively.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the commission, made the disclosure at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the INEC boss, the move was part of the commission’s policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned.

Yakubu explained that the tenure of the Ekiti state governor would expire on October 15, 2022 while that of Osun would expire on November 26, 2022

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms”, Guardian quoted him as saying.

Following the announcement, Yakubu charged political parties and aspirants to ensure rancor-free primaries and conduct peaceful electioneering campaigns.

In a similar development, INEC announced the creation of additional 56, 872 Polling Units (PUS) across the country, bringing the total number of voting centers in the country to 176,846.

Lagos topped the list with 13,390 polling units, followed by Kano with 11,222 and Kaduna with 8,012.

A Zonal breakdown of the polling units put the Northwest as having 41,671 followed by Southwest with 34,868. Northcentral has 27,514; Southsouth, 27, 126; Northwest, 24, 806 and Southeast, 21,631.

