Insecurity: Imo Church Leaders, Protest, Urge FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu

Leaders of churches in Imo State under the aegis of Concerned Church Leaders Forum have called for immediate release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Church leaders described the demand as a necessary means to restore stability, revival economy and ensure adequate security in the South East. Speaking on behalf of the group in a press conference held in Owerri, on Tuesday, Pastor Cosmos Ilechukwu, General Oversees of Charismatic Renewal Movement, advised the Federal Government led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to hearken to their call in the overall interest of the citizens especially southerners. He said, “As part of the strategic measures to ensure adequate security in the South East, the Federal Government is advised to see the need to, immediately, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the November 11th electoral date in line with the earlier Order by the Court of Appeal. “Our reason for making this clarion call is simply based on the rule of law. With the ruling of the Court of Appeal ordering his release, Nnamdi Kanu further detention will be seen by his supporters as punitive. “Accordingly, his release would certainly douse tension. By so doing, the Security Agencies would be in a better position to identify the criminal elements in the South East hiding under the cover of the Biafra agitators. Also, regarding the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, the group expressed concern over the ceaseless spate of insecurity in the state, stressing that such would affect citizens participation in the exercise. Ilechukwu further said, “Concerming the governorship election in Io State on the 11th of Navember, 2023, Imo people are expected to go to the polls to elect a govemor. The feelers we are getting from our mentoring teams is that voter apathy is likely to mar the exercise. The reason for the apatty is not far-fetched. “First, due to grave insccurity in the state and persistent bloodletting, voters will withdraw into their shells to save their lives. Secondly, the thuggery and manifold electoral offences that were glorified in sundry manners in the earlier elections this year are compelling the populace to believe that their voles would not count. “We are woried about these very unfortunate and retrogressive naratives and are determined to work with all stakeholders lo chhange the narative.” “We intend to mobilize voters who are mostly members of our respective denominations to endeavour to come out to exercise their civic responsibilities on the day and also to avoid acts that are capable of breaching peace. “But it would be counter-productive for us to mobilize our members to come out to cast their votes only for them to be visited with violence. “To this end, the security Agencies are enjoined to put in place top- notch security measure, especially in the flash point zones like Orlu and Okigwe to ensure a hitch-free exercise.” he added.

