Institute Seeks Government’s Collaboration On Professional Standard

The Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (C-ISOWN), has solicited Federal Government`s support on training and retraining of practitioners to maintain minimum standard and uniform practice. Immediate Past President of the institute, Dr. Iyeme Efem, made the call when a delegation from C-ISOWN visited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, in Abuja, to pledge their support and readiness to work collaboratively with the minister to achieve to achieve their mandate. Efem appealed to the Minister to support it in building capacities of social workers and support the professionalization of the practice saying it is a panacea to building a strong social work practice in Nigeria and in Africa at large. He expressed the institute’s readiness to support ministry’s programmes to professionalize social work practice and increase the army of professional social workers, saying that such collaboration would address the myriad of social ills affecting the country. He said that the institute provides opportunities for intending social workers to gain practical field experience through internships or participating in various activities and projects, saying that the program can be offered by the institute or in partnership with government agencies and international organizations. Efem said, “the organization has been implementing the USAID/Fistula Projects in Nigeria since 2007, and the partnership has provided the project the avenue to introduce various social work skills building opportunities for Nigeria. “The current USAID/MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics (MSSFPO), implemented by EngenderHealth provided the institute with a new strategy of rehabilitation and reintegration. “This strategy fits perfectly with the activities of the ministry. So, we have been very excited to work as partners with the project and the ministry to expand the capacity building of social workers. “One of the main components is the development of the counseling protocol for implementing rehabilitation and reintegration. “Another is the development of a compendium of skills building centers in the implementation states. We believe that this will be very useful for developing the next generation of social workers who will anchor most of the rehabilitation of women with fistula and social issues”, he said. He further appealed to the Minister to sponsor the relevant officers in the Ministry to participate in the special membership and induction programme for senior officers in service to be properly registered. He also informed the Minister of the institute upcoming international conference scheduled to hold between November 2 and 4 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Minister Edu assured them of the Ministry’s collaboration with the institute to move the issues of humanitarian affairs forward in the country.

