IPOB breaks silence on Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, says nothing must happen to him

Following the arrest and extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the group has broken its silence.

According to a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Powerful, the fight for Biafra’s freedom will continue.

Powerful added that the Buhari-led government will be held accountable if anything happens to Mr Kanu.

Reacting Mr Kanu’s arrest, the group wrote:

“We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, confirm the abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives. We shall expose details of his abduction later.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently in the custody of the Nigerian Government. This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Nigerian Government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.

“We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road. Our leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021, and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing.

“IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom. We have crossed the Rubicon in our struggle for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignty. There is no going back no matter the level of intimidation by our oppressors.

“Our leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance. At this very challenging moment in the history of our march to freedom, all IPOB family members must stand firm and resolute behind our selfless leader. We stand by him and the God of Heavens in whom we trust and rest our confidence shall not let us down. We shall triumph!

“We remind the Nigerian government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, Nigeria Government will be held accountable for it.

“We are watching closely and all our intelligence units, are following up on the developments. The international community should not be quiet over the atrocities of the Nigeria Government against Biafrans. They must rise in defense of justice now.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Kanu was extradited from an East African country and rearranged at the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue standing trial for treasonable felony.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako directed that Mr Kanu be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) until July 26, 2021, when his trial is expected to resume.

