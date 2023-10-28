Iran Teen Dies A Month After Falling Into Coma In Metro

By AFP 28 October 2023 | 9:02 am Iranian teenager Armita Garawand died on Saturday a month after falling into a coma following a disputed incident on Tehran’s metro, media in the Islamic republic said Armita-Garawand. Photo:Getty images Iranian teenager Armita Garawand died on Saturday a month after falling into a coma following a disputed incident on Tehran’s metro, media in the Islamic republic said. “Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care,” reported the Borna news agency affiliated with the youth ministry. The 16-year-old ethnic Kurd was hospitalised in Tehran after she fell unconscious on the metro. Her case was first reported on October 3 by Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the underground train network. Authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place between her and other passengers. But rights groups have said the teen was critically wounded during an alleged assault by members of Iran’s morality police. It came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian Kurd, following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women in an incident that sparked mass protests across the Islamic republic. On Saturday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted doctors as saying that Garawand had “suffered a fall resulting in brain damage followed by continued convulsions, a decline in brain oxygen and a cerebral oedema after a sudden drop in blood pressure”. 5 mins ago Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid deadly exchanges between Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army, a United Nations agency said Friday. A total of 28,965 people have been displaced, mainly in the country’s south, the International Organization for Migration said in an update, adding that the figure had risen by 37… 28 mins ago Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. The main group representing some 229 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers. The… 58 mins ago The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has had threatened to petition the d]udgement against the federal government over the labeling of the independent people of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist movement 1 hour ago The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed optimism of a a sound working relationship among parliamentarians in the world. Kalu in a congratulatory message expressed optimism that the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Tulia Ackson leadership will bring about positive changes and foster unity and… 1 hour ago Iranian teenager Armita Garawand died on Saturday a month after falling into a coma following a disputed incident on Tehran’s metro, media in the Islamic republic said 1 hour ago The Lagos State Government has reopened the Alaba International Market and some markets in the Trade Fair Complex, which are all located in the Ojo Local Government Area. 1 hour ago Over 100,000 supporters of two major Bangladesh opposition parties rallied in the capital Dhaka on Saturday, police said, demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down to allow a free and fair vote under a neutral government 1 hour ago The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Nigeria , Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, said that Nigeria was a rising power in Africa due to its population and her large economy. 2 hours ago The Kwara Government has felicitated 36 brides who were joined to their grooms at the Awon mass wedding festival in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara 2 hours ago Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said about N6 billion had been set aside to pay gratuities to about 5,500 retired civil servants in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Kano. NAN recalls that the governor, on assumption of…

