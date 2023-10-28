Israel-Hamas war: Israel ramps up assault as UN urges truce

Live

Published October 28, 2023

Israel said it is “expanding” its ground operations in Gaza towards Hamas. Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly called for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza. DW has the latest.

Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment amid 'expanded ground operation' UN calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza, with Germany opting to abstain from vote Prominent press freedom watchdog 'highly alarmed' by reports of communications blackout in Gaza Fresh pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demos expected in parts of Germany

UN adopts resolution demanding truce, drawing Israeli backlashThe United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly adopted late on Friday a non-binding resolution demanding an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza.

The resolution was put forth by Arab countries. One hundred and twenty countries voted in favor.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan sharply criticized the vote, telling the Assembly that those who voted in favor of the resolution were standing “in defense of Nazi terrorists” instead of supporting Israel.

“This ridiculous resolution has the audacity to call for truce. The goal of this resolution truce is that Israel should cease to defend itself to Hamas, so Hamas can light us on fire,” Erdan told the Assembly after the vote.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters after vote that it “sends the message to everyone enough is enough.”

“This war has to stop, the carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” Mansour said.

Fourteen countries were against, including Israel and the United States. Forty-five countries abstained, including Germany.

A Canadian amendment to the resolution, backed by the US, failed to pass after garnering only 88 votes, less than the two-third majority needed.

The amendment would have added a condemnation of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas … and the taking of hostages.” The amendment urges the immediate release of those hostages.

Israeli armed forces ‘expand’ Gaza ground operations as Hamas vows responseThe Israeli military says it has increased its strikes on Gaza “in a very significant way,” as Israel moves a step closer to a full ground offensive in Gaza.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised address: “We will continue to strike in Gaza City and around.”

“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” he added.

The armed wing of Hamas said it responded with “salvos” of rockets aimed at Israel. It added in a statement Saturday their fighters were “completely ready” to confront Israel’s “aggression with full force.”

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by the US and EU among others.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, said earlier that Israel had “cut communications and most of the internet” across the Gaza Strip.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks said late Friday that the last remaining major Palestinian telecommunications company, Paltel, reported as having highly disrupted communication lines.

Paltel later said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “all telecommunication services including landline, mobile and internet” were severed as a result of Israeli bombardment.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it is “highly alarmed” by the reports of a communications blackout in Gaza.

“A communications blackout is a news blackout,” CPJ said in a statement. “This can lead to consequences with an independent, factual information vacuum can be filled with deadly propaganda, dis-and misinformation.”

