Israel-Hamas war: Israel says offensive entered 'new phase'

Skip next section Israeli foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalledOctober 28, 2023

Israeli foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalledForeign Minister Eli Cohen has said Israel recalled its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of “grave statements” made by Ankara.

“Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey,” Cohen said in a post on the social media site X, previously known as Twitter.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul that Israel was committing “war crimes.” He called on Israel to emerge from what he described as its “state of insanity” and end military actions in Gaza.

Earlier, the Turkish leader had already called Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “freedom fighters,” not terrorists. Ankara maintains contacts with Hamas and, according to its own statements, is trying to secure the release of the hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The militant Islamist Hamas, which launched the October 7 attacks on Israel, has been classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union, Germany, the United States and many other countries.

Gaza conflict could end fragile Israel-Turkey rapprochementTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9X9Skip next section UN chief demands ‘immediate’ cease-fireOctober 28, 2023

UN chief demands ‘immediate’ cease-fireUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticized the “unprecedented escalation” of bombardments on Gaza and urged an “immediate” humanitarian cease-fire for the delivery of aid.

“Regrettably, instead of the pause, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of the bombardments and their devastating impacts, undermining the referred humanitarian objectives,” Guterres said on a visit to Doha.

“This situation must be reversed. I reiterate my strong appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and a delivery of humanitarian relief,” he added.

Meanwhile, a shell hit the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon on Saturday, its spokesman said. “A shell hit inside the base” in Naqura, said Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

He said there were “no injuries but some damage,” and UNIFIL was seeking to verify who fired the shell. The shell did not explode, a UNIFIL statement said, adding that “several of our other positions have also sustained damage in the past three weeks” and urging “all parties to immediately cease fire.”

Guterres ‘shocked by misinterpretations’ of his statementsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9TjSkip next section Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground offensive in GazaOctober 28, 2023

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground offensive in GazaSaudi Arabia has sharply criticized the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, as Israel expands its ground offensive.

“Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel as this will threaten lives of Palestinian civilians, and expose them to further perils and inhuman conditions,” the monarchy’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Riyadh follows with “extreme concern the Israeli military escalation” in Gaza due to ground operations. The ministry warned against “the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people,” saying it would have “serious repercussions for the stability of the region.”

Saudi Arabia, seen as a key backer of the Palestinians, has paused talks on a possible normalization of ties with Israel over the Gaza bombing, according to Saudi diplomatic sources.

Amid war, Israel’s warming ties with Saudi Arabia on holdTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9WoSkip next section EU top diplomat calls for ‘pause’ in Gaza hostilitiesOctober 28, 2023

EU top diplomat calls for ‘pause’ in Gaza hostilitiesEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell demanded on Saturday a “pause of hostilities” to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza is in complete blackout and isolation while heavy shelling continues,” Borrell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Far too many civilians, including children, have been killed. This is against International Humanitarian Law,” he said, adding: “A pause of hostilities is urgently needed to enable humanitarian access.”

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders issued a demand for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” so that aid could be delivered to Gaza. They also called for access to trapped civilians there, including hundreds of EU passport holders.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9QDSkip next section Starlink can restore Gaza internet access, says MuskOctober 28, 2023

Starlink can restore Gaza internet access, says MuskElon Musk has said SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communications system can help restore communications in Gaza, which have been interrupted amid Israel’s intense bombardment.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza,” Musk wrote on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, which he owns.

Starlink provides high-speed satellite internet to remote areas and has been used by Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, for humanitarian purposes as well as defense and attacks on Russian positions.

Numerous international organizations say they have lost contact with their staff and partners in Gaza, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Development Program (UNDP), the UN World Food Program (WFP), Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

But Musk said it was unclear who has authority for ground communications links in Gaza, adding that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area.” The telephone and internet blackout began on Friday evening.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9QCSkip next section Erdogan: West is ‘main culprit’ behind Gaza ‘massacre’October 28, 2023

Erdogan: West is ‘main culprit’ behind Gaza ‘massacre’Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called Western powers “the main culprit” behind the Israeli army’s “massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“If we leave aside some conscientious voices… the massacre in Gaza is entirely the work of the West,” Erdogan told a rally of at least several hundred thousand Palestinian supporters in Istanbul.

He accused Western powers of “shedding tears” over the death of civilians in Ukraine, while ignoring the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Erdogan added that Israel was behaving like a “war criminal” with its siege of Gaza.

Earlier in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Turkish president called on Israel to emerge from what he described as its “state of insanity” and end military actions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9P8Skip next section Pro-Palestinian march through London draws thousandsOctober 28, 2023

Pro-Palestinian march through London draws thousandsProtesters gathered outside Parliament to demand the UK government call for a cease-fire in GazaImage: Jordan Pettitt/AP/picture alliance Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London on Saturday to demand the UK government support a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Fireworks and red and green flares were lit as huge crowds massed Saturday on the banks of the Thames.

The march, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was due to end outside the Houses of Parliament after passing the Downing Street office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak’s government, like the United States, has stopped short of calling for a cease-fire and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach people in Gaza.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, police warned there was no place for hate crime and said 2,000 officers would be on duty across the city.

Thousands of others were expected to gather in other UK cities, including Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow.

Demonstrations also took place on Saturday in Pakistan, France, Italy and Switzerland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9MxSkip next section Israel operation in Gaza to continue ‘until a new order’October 28, 2023

Israel operation in Gaza to continue ‘until a new order’Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country has “moved to the next stage in the war” against Hamas.

“Last evening, the ground shook in Gaza. We attacked above ground and underground … we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, everywhere,” he said in a video statement.

Gallant said operations that began overnight would continue — targeting tunnels and other infrastructure of Hamas as well as leaders of the Islamist movement, which is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, Germany, the United States and other countries.

“The instructions for the forces are clear: the operation will continue until a new order.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s military has restated a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip ahead of a full Israeli ground operation.

“This is an urgent military advisory,” said spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south.”

“The impending IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity,” he said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9L3Skip next section Israeli ambassador criticizes Germany’s UN abstentionOctober 28, 2023

Israeli ambassador criticizes Germany’s UN abstentionIsrael’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, has criticized Germany’s decision to abstain from a United Nations resolution adopted Friday on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Germany was one of 45 countries that abstained from the resolution, which condemns all violence against Israeli and Palestinian civilian populations.

The text also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive” and demands unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a state party conference for Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Party, Prosor said: “We need Germany’s support at the UN.”

Abstaining from a vote “because you cannot say directly that Hamas is responsible for this cruel massacre is not enough,” he told delegates in Hürth, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Prosor added that the conflict narrative is moving toward a perpetrator-victim reversal that is leading to a “delegitimization and demonization of Israel.”

Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union, Germany the United States and other countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9BSSkip next section Pro-Palestinian rallies in Kuala Lumpur and IstanbulOctober 28, 2023

Pro-Palestinian rallies in Kuala Lumpur and IstanbulPro-Palestinian rallies have been taking place in Malaysia and Turkey, where President Tayyip Erdogan will join the event in Istanbul to give an address.

Turkey has condemned Israeli civilian deaths perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, but Erdogan this week called the militant group Palestinian “freedom fighters.”

He also criticized some Western nations for their continued support of Israel.

In Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, meanwhile, a large crowd gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally at the gates of the US embassy.

Pro-Palestinian protesters head to the US Embassy in MalaysiaImage: Hasnoor Hussain/REUTERS On Friday, the Malaysian government has criticized TikTok, accusing it of blocking pro-Palestinian content, which the social media platform denies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y95bSkip next section WHO: Gaza residents spent night in darkness and incommunicadoOctober 28, 2023

WHO: Gaza residents spent night in darkness and incommunicadoGaza residents have been subjected to a total communication and power blackout overnight into Saturday during a night of intense bombardment and ground incursions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

“Reports of bombardment near the Indonesia and Al Shifa hospitals are gravely concerning,” the WHO said on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that it is impossible to evacuate patients without endangering their lives.

“Hospitals across Gaza are already operating at maximum capacity due to the injuries sustained in weeks of unrelenting bombardment, and are unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number of patients while sheltering thousands of civilians,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X that the reports of the intense bombardment in Gaza are “extremely distressing,” adding that the blackout is also making it “impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.”

The UN agency said it had not been able to communicate with its staff in Gaza and reiterated its call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y922Skip next section Families of hostages demand government explanation amid bombingOctober 28, 2023

Families of hostages demand government explanation amid bombingThe families of the Israeli hostages, taken by the Islamist Hamas militant group during the October 7 terror attack, have called on the government to give an explanation about the fate of their relatives.

Their calls come amid heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where it is believed the missing people are being held captive.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that relatives were angry over the “absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held, who were also subject to the heavy bombings.”

“None of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families to explain one thing — whether the ground operation endangers the wellbeing of the 229 hostages in Gaza,” the group said. “The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity.”

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8wiSkip next section Anticipated full-scale military invasion of Gaza ‘in the coming days’ — DW correspondentOctober 28, 2023

Anticipated full-scale military invasion of Gaza ‘in the coming days’ — DW correspondentDW’s Rebecca Ritters has spoken of the “heavy bombardment” from Israeli airstrikes overnight “with more frequency.”

“Several NGOs have reported that they have lost contact with all their staff,” as a result of the communications blackout in the Gaza Strip, Ritters said in a report on the unfolding situation in Gaza.

“We have reports of combat fighting in the areas around the Gaza Strip,” Ritters said from Jerusalem, adding she is “expecting the military to go in in the coming days.”

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8rxSkip next section Hamas militants dead in overnight attacks, says Israeli armyOctober 28, 2023

Hamas militants dead in overnight attacks, says Israeli armyThe Israeli army said Saturday it had killed several Islamist Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip, adding it had struck around 150 targets overnight.

Among the targets were tunnels, underground rooms and other infrastructure, the military wrote on social media.

Air force Brigadier General Gilad Keinan said around 100 fighter jets had destroyed hundreds of Hamas targets overnight.

“The goal is clear: to destroy everything related to Hamas,” he said.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group broke through border defenses and killed more than 1,400 people in Israel on October 7.

The US, the EU and other governments have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Israel said it had taken out several Hamas fightersImage: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/picture alliance https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8llSkip next section US calls for protection of civilians amid IDF operationsOctober 28, 2023

US calls for protection of civilians amid IDF operationsUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

He “underscored the importance of protecting civilians during the Israel Defense Forces’ operations and focusing on the urgency of humanitarian aid delivery for civilians in Gaza,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon said Austin also brought up “the need for Hamas to release all of the hostages.”

More than 200 people were taken to Gaza during Hamas’ attack three weeks ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8gx