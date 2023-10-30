Israel-Hamas war: Largest convoy of aid trucks enters Gaza

Skip next section Israel expands Gaza ground operations, military saysOctober 30, 2023

Israel expands Gaza ground operations, military saysIsrael’s military says that it “continued and expanded” its ground operations in the Gaza Strip overnight.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that an aircraft guided by ground forces struck a post operated by the Hamas Islamist group. It claims the strike killed over 20 militants.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, Germany, the United States, and several other countries.

The IDF claimed several other militants in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli raids of tunnels and civilian buildings.

Israel has announced a “second stage” in its ground offensive in the Palestinian territory, but operations have so far been limited to smaller incursions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBPsSkip next section Blocking Gaza aid could be ‘crime’ — ICC top prosecutorOctober 30, 2023

Blocking Gaza aid could be ‘crime’ — ICC top prosecutorThe International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, has warned that blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip could constitute a crime.

“Impeding relief supplies as provided by the Geneva Conventions may constitute a crime within the court jurisdiction,” the prosecutor said at a Cairo press conference.

“I saw trucks full of goods, full of humanitarian assistance stuck where nobody needs them, stuck in Egypt, stuck at Rafah,” he said.

“These supplies must get to the civilians of Gaza without delay.”

Khan said he wanted “to underline clearly to Israel that there must be discernible efforts without further delay to make sure civilians (in Gaza) receive basic food, medicines”.

The chief prosecutor also addressed the Hamas militant Islamist group that runs Gaza, urging it not to divert aid. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union, Germany, the United States, Israel and several others.

“Hamas and anybody who has control in Gaza … when such aid reaches Gaza it’s imperative that assistance gets to the civilian population and is not misused or diverted away from them.”

Khan spoke after he visited the Rafah crossing that links Egypt to the Gaza Strip. It is currently the only entry point for international aid to enter the Palestinian enclave as Israel sealed its border crossings with Gaza in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

Since limited aid deliveries resumed on October 21, a total of 117 trucks have entered the territory. Prior to Israel’s siege, some 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods entered the Gaza Strip every day.

The UN has said the situation in Gaza is ‘growing more desperate by the hour’Image: Getty Images https://p.dw.com/p/4YBPUSkip next section Largest convoy of 33 trucks allowed in to Gaza, says UNOctober 30, 2023

Largest convoy of 33 trucks allowed in to Gaza, says UNAt least 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Sunday, the United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The UN humanitarian office said early on Monday morning that the aid convoy was the largest since October 21, when the first trucks carrying vital aid entered the besieged enclave.

Israel ordered a complete siege of the region to root out Hamas militants, considered a terror group by the EU, the US and others, following the militants’ terror attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

“Our teams in Gaza received 24 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing this evening, containing food supplies and medical necessities,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

The organization said it had received 118 trucks containing food and medical supplies in total. But trucks containing fuel are still not allowed to cross into Gaza, the PRCS added.

The aid allowed into Gaza has not been nearly enough to meet the needs of the 2.3 million residents in Gaza, aid groups and the UN have said.

Telecommunication in Gaza, including cellular lines and internet services, were also largely restored by the morning of October 29, after being shut down on the evening of October 27 following Israeli bombardment, the UN office said.

UN aid agency says people in Gaza at breaking pointTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBJfSkip next section Germany: Central Council of Jews warns of increasing hatredOctober 30, 2023

Germany: Central Council of Jews warns of increasing hatred The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has spoken out against “Jew-hatred and hostility towards Israel” in the country, suggesting it is on the rise.

Josef Schuster told Germany’s Bild newspaper in remarks published on Monday that this was happening openly on the “streets, in lecture halls or theaters.”

“I sometimes don’t recognize this country,” he added.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBJeSkip next section More DW content on the Israel-Hamas warOctober 30, 2023

More DW content on the Israel-Hamas warIsrael has begun a ground offensive into Gaza, but it’s unclear whether the maneuvers mark the official start of an invasion. DW examines whether Israel has actually started its invasion into Gaza?

As the conflict enters its fourth week, crossings remain shut to Palestinians trying to flee. Those who hold dual citizenship feel like they’ve been abandoned, while relatives outside Gaza are helpless.

The United Nations General Assembly has called for a “humanitarian truce.” But how does this differ from other terms considered? Cease-fire, truce, armistice: DW explains the difference.

sdi/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBMm