Israel-Hamas war: Largest convoy of aid trucks enters Gaza

Live

Published October 30, 2023last updated October 30, 2023

The UN humanitarian office said at least 33 trucks were allowed into Gaza on Sunday, the largest convoy to have entered so far. The Central Council of Jews in Germany has warned of hatred against Jews. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBJP

More than 100 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza so far, but that’s a tiny fraction of the number required to provide people with basic suppliesImage: Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua/IMAGOSkip next section What you need to knowWhat you need to know At least 33 trucks have entered Gaza carrying water and food amid global calls for increased aid assistance The chief of Germany’s federation for Jews has warned over a rise in hate crimes Skip next section Largest convoy of 33 trucks allowed in to Gaza, says UNOctober 30, 2023

Largest convoy of 33 trucks allowed in to Gaza, says UNAt least 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Sunday, the United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The UN humanitarian office said early on Monday morning that the aid convoy was the largest since October 21, when the first trucks carrying vital aid entered the besieged enclave.

Israel ordered a complete siege of the region to root out Hamas militants, considered a terror group by the EU, the US and others, following the militants’ terror attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

“Our teams in Gaza received 24 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing this evening, containing food supplies and medical necessities,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

The organization said it had received 118 trucks containing food and medical supplies in total. But trucks containing fuel are still not allowed to cross into Gaza, the PRCS added.

The aid allowed into Gaza has not been nearly enough to meet the needs of the 2.3 million residents in Gaza, aid groups and the UN have said.

Telecommunication in Gaza, including cellular lines and internet services, were also largely restored by the morning of October 29, after being shut down on the evening of October 27 following Israeli bombardment, the UN office said.

UN aid agency says people in Gaza at breaking pointTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBJfSkip next section Germany: Central Council of Jews warns of increasing hatredOctober 30, 2023

Germany: Central Council of Jews warns of increasing hatred The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has spoken out against “Jew-hatred and hostility towards Israel” in the country, suggesting it is on the rise.

Josef Schuster told Germany’s Bild newspaper in remarks published on Monday that this was happening openly on the “streets, in lecture halls or theaters.”

“I sometimes don’t recognize this country,” he added.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YBJe