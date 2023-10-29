Israel-Hamas war: Thousands raid Gaza aid centers, UN says

Skip next section Israel to allow more aid into Gaza in the coming weeksOctober 29, 2023

Israel to allow more aid into Gaza in the coming weeksThe Israeli government organization responsible for coordination in the region, said that there would be a significant increase in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza in the coming weeks.

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) civil department head Elad Goren told journalists that aid deliveries would be “dramatically increased” in the weeks ahead at the request of the United States.

Israel effectively sealed off the Palestinian territory and began bombarding Hamas targets after the militant group launched a cross-border terror attack on October 7.

The first aid convoys were allowed to begin entering Gaza at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt last week.

Fuel has been in short supply and has led to warnings from humanitarian groups, including the UN’s refugee agency, that operations could grind to a halt.

Israel’s military contends that Hamas has hoarded fuel and should ultimately be held responsible for not distributing it throughout the territory.

October 29, 2023

Hamas-run Health Ministry says Gaza death toll passes 8,000The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,005, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Included in that number were more than 3,300 minors and over 2,000 women, it said.

Israel’s military began bombing Hamas targets in the Palestinian territory following deadly attacks launched by the Islamist militant group on October 7.

Israeli authorities say that more than 1,400 people were killed in the orchestrated attacks on Israeli communities.

There are also more than 220 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. The group is designated a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Germany and others.

October 29, 2023

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel orders Gaza hospital evacuationThe Palestinian Red Crescent says it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate the al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“Since this morning, there have been raids 50 meters away from the hospital,” it added in a statement on Facebook.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the statement.

Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh said 12,000 people are currently sheltering in the hospital in Gaza City.

She was quoted by the Associated Press news agency as saying the hospital’s intensive care unit is predominantly occupied by children injured in the latest airstrikes.

“Most of them are connected to oxygen machines,” she said. “Evacuating them would be killing them.”

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes has passed 7,700, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel launched the strikes after Hamas militants carried out terror attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people.

Israel is ramping up a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza and has told residents to leave Gaza City and move south of Wadi Gaza.

October 29, 2023

UN chief says Gaza situation ‘rapidly deteriorating’United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the humanitarian situation in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is declining rapidly.

The UN chief repeated his appeal for a cease-fire to end the “nightmare” of bloodshed.

“The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” Guterres said on a visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

“The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable.”

Israel’s military announced over the weekend it was entering “stage two” of the war with Hamas, stepping up its ground operation in Gaza. Israel has carried out airstrikes on the territory following an unprecedented attack staged by Hamas militants on October 7.

October 29, 2023

People in Gaza breaking into aid centers, says UN agencyThe UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said thousands of Gaza residents had broken into its warehouses and distribution centers to take flour and “basic survival items.”

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” Thomas White, UNRWA’s director in Gaza, said in a statement.

Israel announced a near-total blockade and began carrying out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following a deadly attack by militant Islamist group Hamas on October 7.

Since then, concern has been mounting about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. The territory is ruled by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Germany and others.

UNRWA provides basic supplies to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. Its schools across the enclave are also being used as shelters for Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

October 29, 2023

Humanitarian efforts to expand in Gaza: IDFThe Israel Defense Forces have warned they are moving towards their “next phase of war against Hamas,” and asked civilians in Gaza to move to safer areas south of Wadi Gaza.

“Hamas terrorists operate inside and under civilian buildings, precisely because they know the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video shared on social media platform X.

Hagari asked civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City to move south of Wadi Gaza.

He also said humanitarian efforts led by Egypt and the US would be expanding in Gaza starting Sunday.

Israel has carried out airstrikes on Gaza and held the territory under a near-complete blockade since Hamas fighters carried out unprecedented terrorist attacks that killed 1,400 people in Israel on October 7.

According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, more than 7,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s bombardment.

Israel’s military expanded its ground operation inside Gaza over the weekend. It also intensified airstrikes, knocking out internet and phone connectivity in the territory. Communications were gradually being restored on Sunday morning.

October 29, 2023

Internet slowly coming back in Gaza, Netblocks says Internet observatory Netblocks said early Sunday that internet service in Gaza is slowly being restored, according to real-time network data.

Internet connectivity was cut off on Friday in most of Gaza, as Israel ramped up its bombardments and ground campaign against Hamas.

October 29, 2023

World must not tolerate ‘catastrophic failing’ in Gaza, says ICRC presidentMirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it was an “intolerable level of human suffering.”

Mllions in the besieged strip are either sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open, with little food and water, the ICRC said.

“This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate,” Spoljaric said, adding that it was “unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments.”

Israel launched airstrikes against Hamas in response to Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli soil on October 7.

Communications and the internet have been completely cut off in Gaza since late Friday evening as Israel ramped up airstrikes amid an “expanding” ground operation.

“In the face of this dramatic armed conflict, what is critically needed now is adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties,” Spoljaric said.

October 29, 2023

Israel launches ‘second stage’ of Gaza operationIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said fighting inside the Gaza Strip will be “long and difficult,” with Israeli ground forces now operating in the Palestinian territory for more than 24 hours.

“The war in the [Gaza] Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it,” Netanyahu told a news conference after meeting families of hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu said the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza was the “second stage” in a war against the Islamist group Hamas, and defeating Hamas is an “existential test” for Israel. He also called on the civilian population of Gaza to move to safe areas.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear: destroying the military and leadership capabilities of Hamas, and bringing the hostages back home,” the Israeli leader declared.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu reiterated his call for Palestinians to urgently leave the northern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu said the idea of a swap deal of hostages for Palestinian prisoners had been discussed within the Israeli war cabinet. But he declined to elaborate, saying revealing any details would be counterproductive.

He also accused Hamas of using hospitals as command centers and said that “90%” of the Hamas military budget comes from Iran.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by not only Israel, but also the US, Germany and others.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9pu