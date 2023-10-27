Israel-Hamas war: UN to vote on cease-fire resolution

Live

October 27, 2023

The UN General Assembly has gathered for an emergency session, with a vote on cease-fire resolution planned. Meanwhile, Egyptian media reports a blast in a town near the Israeli border. DW has the latest.

The UN said this week the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached an "unprecedented point"

UN General Assembly to vote on Jordanian-backed cease-fire resolution, as concern mounts over situation in Gaza

Reports of a blast in an Egyptian town near the Israeli border

EU leaders meeting in Brussels called for humanitarian "pauses" in Gaza

Palestinian, Israeli envoys address UN General Assembly

October 27, 2023

Missile strikes Egyptian town near Israel border

Missile strikes Egyptian town near Israel borderA missile struck a medical facility in an Egyptian town near the Israeli border, Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News reported. The blast injured six people, it said.

The media outlet cited sources as saying the blast in the town of Taba was related to the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Taba lies some 220 kilometers (136 miles) from Gaza. Reuters news reported a witness in Taba as having heard an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.

The Israeli military said it was aware about reports of a blast. It said the situation was one “outside of our border,” according to Reuters.

US strikes Iran-linked sites in SyriaThe US military says it has struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and militia it backs.

“These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

He added that the operation was separate and distinct from Israel’s war against Hamas.

A senior US defense official said the sites were chosen because Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cors, stores the types of munitions there that were used in strikes against US bases and troops.

Read more about the air strikes here.

UN General Assembly to vote on Jordan resolution calling for cease-fireJordan on Friday is to put a resulution that largely condemns the humaniarian situation in Gaza to a vote before the UN General Assembly.

The draft text calls for an “immediate ceasefire” and “unhindered humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli UN Ambassador, the draft text makes no mention of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7 on Israeli soil when the militant group killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israel declared war on Hamas, which governs Gaza Strip, and has pounded the blockaded enclave with devastating airstrikes, that have killed thousands.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of “making Gaza perpetual hell on Earth” at an emergency session of the General Assembly convened on Thursday.

The foreign minister spoke on behalf of 22 Arab nations at the General Assembly .

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan responded, saying: “The drafters of the resolution claim to be concerned about peace.”

“Yet the depraved murderers who initiated this war are not even mentioned in the resolution,” he added.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding and carry mainly symbolic weight at the UN.

The UN Security Council, meanwhile, has faced its own set of challenges, with frustration mounting over its inability to approve a legally binding resolution on the conflict.

Israel rejects Gaza cease-fire at UN Security Council

Talks at UN General Assembly, EU summitThe Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, addressed an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, and called on the assembly to recognize the “epic suffering” of Palestinians in Gaza.

In response, Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan said Israel was not at war with the Palestinians but the “genocidal jihadist Hamas terror organization.”

Meanwhile, European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels called for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Gaza to allow the safe and unhindered access of aid deliveries.

The European Council released a statement following hours of negotiations expressing “its gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

UN: 'Nowhere is safe' in Gaza during strikes

