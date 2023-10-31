Israel-Hamas war: WHO warns of looming 'health catastrophe'

Skip next section Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says death toll passes 8,500October 31, 2023

Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says death toll passes 8,500At least 8,525 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said.

Two-thirds of those killed are women and children, with at least 3,542 children and 2,187 women among the dead. The number could not be independently verified.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said 130 healthcare staff were killed and 15 hospitals are now out of service.

Israel began carrying out airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas militants staged a devastating terror attack on Israeli communities on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people.

WHO warns of ‘imminent public health catastrophe’ in GazaAn official from the World Health Organization has told a press briefing in Geneva that people in Gaza are facing a looming “public health catastrophe.”

Israel tightened its blockade on the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, following the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

Although more than 150 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies have been allowed to enter the territory from Egypt over the past few days, aid workers say it’s not enough.

Damage to water and sanitation infrastructure, overcrowding and mass displacement are compounding an already dire humanitarian situation in the territory, they say.

The WHO spokesperson said fuel was urgently needed to run generators at clinics, to treat water and for emergency vehicles.

At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children’s agency UNICEF warned there was also the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration.

Just 5% of normal water supplies are currently available in Gaza, the spokesperson said.

Yad Vashem criticizes UN envoy for wearing starIsrael’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, has criticized Israel’s UN ambassador for wearing a yellow star as he addressed the Security Council in New York.

“This act disgraces the victims of the Holocaust as well as the state of Israel,” Yad Vashem chairperson Dani Dayan said in a Hebrew-language post on X, formerly Twitter.

He said he was “sorry to see” the move by the Israeli delegation and suggested they wear the Israeli flag instead.

“The yellow star symbolizes the helplessness of the Jewish people and their being at the mercy of others,” he said.

“We now have an independent state and a strong army. We are the masters of our own fate. Today we will fasten to our lapel a blue and white flag, not a yellow star.”

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan displayed the yellow star on his chest and said he would continue to do so until the body condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas militants on October 7.

The 15-member council has not adopted a single resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel shoots down ‘aerial target’ near Red Sea cityIsrael’s military says it has shot down an approaching “aerial target” outside Israeli airspace in the Red Sea city of Eilat.

Air raid sirens sounded in the area in Israel’s far south on Tuesday morning after an initial warning of a “possible aircraft intrusion.”

The military later said, “There was no threat or risk to civilians.”

Eilat is Israel’s southernmost city. It is located on the coast near the borders of Egypt and Jordan.

Earlier this month, a US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel says 300 militant targets struck in past day in GazaThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it struck some 300 militant targets over the past day and that troops had engaged in battles with Hamas fighters inside Gaza.

“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military has urged civilians in Gaza to move south as it expands its ground operations in the territory, which is ruled by Hamas. The IDF said its overnight strikes hit missile and rocket launch posts as well as “military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.”

It added that militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

The military wing of Hamas said it fired mortar rounds at Israeli forces near a closed border crossing between Israel and Gaza in the southern end of the territory.

It also said it targeted two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in northwest Gaza with missiles.

It was not possible to independently confirm the reports.

Palestinian envoy says Gaza ‘hell on earth’Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian permanent UN Observer, has described the besieged Gaza Strip as “hell on earth,” adding that half of the homes there were damaged or destroyed, with over 1.4 million displaced.

“Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza,” Mansour told the UN Security Council meeting on Monday. “Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced,” sleeping in cars, the streets, “and still being killed wherever they go.”

He said that more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict erupted, including over 3,000 in southern Gaza, the region of the Strip to which Israeli forces have been calling on residents to evacuate.

“These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people,” he said, adding that among those killed, 3,500 are children. “Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed.”

Israel launched airstrikes after Hamas fighters stormed across the border from the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israel’s UN envoy wears yellow star in reminder of Nazi pastIsrael’s United Nations ambassador wore a yellow star with the words “never again,” as he addressed the Security Council on Monday.

Gilad Erdan vowed to keep wearing the star, reminiscent of the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear, until members of the council condemn Hamas “atrocities.”

He said wearing the star was meant to remind those present of “what staying silent in the face of evil means.”

“Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established,” Erdan said, denouncing the council for “staying silent” over the unprecedented deadly attacks by Hamas militants against Israel on October 7.

Erdan said he was wearing the star “as a symbol of pride.”

“Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on my team and I will wear yellow stars,” he said.

The Security Council, deeply divided over the conflict, has thus far failed to adopt any resolutions.

IDF says Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon bombedThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in the early hours of Tuesday that it had targeted weapons and positions of the Hezbollah militant group across the border in Lebanon.

Fighter jets attacked the infrastructure of the group in a bombardment.

The IDF said in a statement on social media that weapons, positions, and sites used by Iranian-backed Hezbollah were destroyed in the attack.

