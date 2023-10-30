Israel Says ‘dozens’ Of Militants Killed In Gaza Raids

By AFP 30 October 2023 | 9:16 am Israeli forces killed “dozens” of militants in overnight clashes in Gaza, the military said Monday as it presses its hardline response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. Armed Palestinians carry the bodies of fighters killed following an Israeli military raid on the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp, in Jenin in the occupied northern West Bank on October 30, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. – Four Palestinians on October 30, 2023, were killed during an early morning Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, as violence in the restive area continues to escalate. Military drones hovered over the area during the raid, while snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin’s main hospital, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) Israeli forces killed “dozens” of militants in overnight clashes in Gaza, the military said Monday as it presses its hardline response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. The Palestinian militant group also reported “heavy fighting” in northern Gaza on the third night of Israel’s expanded ground raids into the war-torn territory with tanks and troops. The army said “troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops”. In one incident, a fighter jet targeted a building “with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside,” the military said. In another, a fighter jet was guided to an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of Al-Azhar University. Al-Azhar is in the heart of Gaza City which has been the focus of Israel’s attacks since the start of its campaign after the Hamas attacks which it says left 1,400 dead, mostly civilians. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians, have since been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes. The army said it has struck “over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organisation” in recent days. NOW A group under the umbrella name of National Rescue Congress has faulted the Supreme Court over its recent judgment on the petitions filed by the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as winner of the February 2023, Presidential elections. 6 mins ago A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until Nov. 13 and 30, continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley charged with cyber crime. 14 mins ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 23 mins ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. 24 mins ago The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. 26 mins ago Kenya President William Ruto has said his country will end visa requirements for Nigerians and all African visitors by the end of the year. President Ruto said this at an international conference in Congo Brazzaville, a report by the BBC said. Visa-free travel within the continent has been a goal of the African Union (AU)… 33 mins ago The embattled governor of Rivers Siminalayi Fubara on Monday insisted that he had not done anything wrong for him to be impeached by the state House of Assembly. Fubara said this even as the dispute between him and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is said… 42 mins ago The visiting German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has announced the latest financial and technical cooperation commitment of €80.75 million to boost to support ongoing programmes and projects under the ECOWAS-German Cooperation for the period 2023-2024. 51 mins ago The Police command in Niger has confirmed the killing of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, by a suspected assailant. 55 mins ago Israeli forces killed “dozens” of militants in overnight clashes in Gaza, the military said Monday as it presses its hardline response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

