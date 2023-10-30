Israeli diplomats vacate Turkey over President Erdogan’s remarks

Israel has recalled its diplomats from Turkey in response to a statement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, October 28, at a sizable pro-Palestinian demonstration in Istanbul.

The announcement of their exit was made by Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen.

Erdogan informed the group of demonstrators that Western countries are mostly to blame for the tragedy occurring in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli army siege. However, he did not specifically mention any nation.

Meanwhile, the Israei Foreign Minister, Cohen wrote on X(Twitter) that, “Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey.”

According to report, the Israeli ambassador to Ankara, other embassy staff left the country more than a week ago.

While wearing a scarf with the colours of the Turkish and Palestinian flags, he stated “Everyone is aware that Israel is merely a pawn in the region, and that one day it will be sacrificed.”

He declared that the activities against the Palestinian coastal strip were legitimized by Western leaders and that Israel was committing a war crime.

In the past week, Erdogan cancelled his trip to Israel and became more antagonistic towards the country.

He referred to the violent Hamas organization, which rules Gaza, as liberation fighters rather than terrorists.

Erdogan asked Israel to maintain the “door for dialogue” open, claiming that Turkey has a historical obligation to protect Palestinian rights.

Given his offer to act as a mediator in talks with Hamas to negotiate the release of captives, experts surmise that his caustic remarks against Israel are intended to soothe domestic tensions.

The positions of Western nations, which have shown strong support for Israel since Hamas launched an assault in southern Israel on October 7, are notably different from Erdogan’s commenting.

It may recalled that more than 1,400 people were killed in the attack with more than 220 others, both civilians and soldiers, taken back to Gaza as captives.

The European Union, the United States, and other nations identified Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Erdogan’s critique of Israel’s response, which has included pushing over a million Gazans to evacuate to the southern half of the coastline enclave and launching a massive bombing campaign that has severely damaged civilian neighbourhoods, expressed views that have spread throughout the Arab and Muslim worlds.

The Israeli bombardment has killed over 6,500 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Israel has also vowed to eradicate Hamas and has been massing its troops on the border of Gaza for a possible ground invasion.

Although the Israeli military claims to take care to prevent civilian deaths, Hamas complicates matters by integrating its forces with the civilian populace.

Turkey has had turbulent relations with Israel during Erdogan’s two decades as its dominant politician, often tied to Erdogan’s anger over the Israeli treatment of Palestinians. As things stand, Erdogan made steps at rapprochement with the Jewish state.

The first official visit by an Israeli head of state since 2008 took place in Turkey last year when Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, arrived in the capital city of Ankara.