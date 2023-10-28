Israeli Warplanes Hit 150 ‘underground Targets’ In Gaza: Army

By AFP 28 October 2023 | 7:10 am Israeli fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history A dense cloud of smoke from the bombing of the Gaza Strip invades the Israeli border city of Ashkelon on the night of October 27, 2023 as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. – The Israeli army on the evening of October 27 carried out bombings of “unprecedented” intensity since the start of the war in the north of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Gaza City, according to images from AFP and the Hamas movement. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) Israeli fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history. A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.” Correspondents in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel said shelling and air strikes continued Saturday, although they were less intense than during the night. In a separate statement, the Israeli military said one raid had killed Hamas air attacks chief Asem Abu Rakaba, who it said played a key role in the October 7 attacks that set off the current war. Israel says 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border attack. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says more than 7,300 people have been killed in Israel’s raids since, also mostly civilians. According to the Israeli military, Abu Rakaba oversaw Hamas drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence. “He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF (Israel Defence Forces) posts,” said a statement. 11 mins ago The Kwara Government has felicitated 36 brides who were joined to their grooms at the Awon mass wedding festival in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara 22 mins ago Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said about N6 billion had been set aside to pay gratuities to about 5,500 retired civil servants in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Kano. NAN recalls that the governor, on assumption of… 44 mins ago African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria 54 mins ago Israeli fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history 57 mins ago The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday upheld the election of George Olawande Adegeye, the representative for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency in the House of Representatives. This affirmation follows the dismissal of petitions challenging his victory in the February 25 election. The petitioners are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance… 1 hour ago The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries’ leaders next month, after President Joe Biden met Beijing’s top diplomat at the White House. Biden has invited Xi Jinping to San Francisco in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at a time of tense… 1 hour ago …Chairman, 11 other members to resume Nov. 30 President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, subject to the confirmation of the Senate. He also appointed 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.… 1 hour ago Supreme Court now has lowest number of justices in history, says CJN A retiring Justice of the Supreme Court, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, opened the Pandora box on Friday with his brutal criticism of the “absolute powers” of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), when he faulted the composition of the panel that gave the… 2 hours ago An outgoing justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, has hit out at the way the presidential election appeal panel was set up, saying it is dangerous for democracy in Nigeria. 2 hours ago The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

