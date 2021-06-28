It is ridiculous to peddle rumors that Buhari is ‘Jibril from Sudan’ – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President has said it is ridiculous to peddle rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and replaced by one Jibril from Sudan.

The former President who spoke at a youth mentorship session in Ogun on Sunday noted that the rumour is one of the instances in which social media is being abused.

It would be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was one of those who peddled this rumour without any proof.

Speaking at the session, Obasanjo recalled how someone once approached him, asking if he believes the rumour.

“Somebody came to me, in very high hope, and said, ‘this talk about Buhari not being Buhari…’. I said, ‘do you believe this?’ He said, ‘well, it is in the social media’. I said ‘President Buhari died and we will not know that Buhari has died? And they will bring us, somebody, from Sudan to be Buhari?’

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. But you have it in social media and you see people believing it. Social media have done good but it can be abused and misused,” The Cable quoted him as saying.

Obasanjo further said the rumour is fuelled in part by the Presidency’s refusal to disclose Buhari’s health status whenever he goes on a medical trip.

“The president had to personally dismiss it in 2018 while speaking at a town hall session with Nigerians in Poland.

“It’s the real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong,” the president had said.

“A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill-health. Some even reached out to the vice-president to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead,” Obasanjo added.

