‘It was rainy, windy when the helicopter crashed, caught fire on impact,’ Details emerge about how Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, family died in US air crash

More details have emerged about the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, their son Chizi and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The Street Journal had reported that Wigwe, his family, Ogunbanjo and the pilots had died when a helicopter transporting them crashed in California, United States of America.

The chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night at about 10pm.

The United States government confirmed the crash as well as the death of all on board.

Wigwe and those on board were heading to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl which will take place today, Sunday.

The chartered Airbus EC130 helicopter which was operated by California-based charter company Orbic Air, was flying from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas,

The chopper took off around 8:45 p.m and crashed just after 10 p.m near Interstate 15 in Halloran Springs, California.

The helicopter caught fire upon impact.

Witnesses reported rain and a wintry mix when the crash happened.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. They will return later today, Sunday to the crash scene to continue documenting the site, including using a drone to create an aerial map of the wreckage.

Authorities in the US are requesting that anyone who witnessed the crash contact the NTSB and provide any available photos or video of the incident.

A preliminary investigation report will be released in the coming weeks, but the full inquiry could take as long as two years before a final report is published, authorities say.

There has been an outpouring of condolence messages from Nigerians.

While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called the deaths an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he is extremely shocked and devastated and said the deaths are an irreparable loss.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general elections described Wigwe’s death as unfortunate while the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo described the late philanthropist’s death as painful and tragic.

Wigwe only recently built a befitting home for his family in Lagos as revealed by billionaire investor and chairman of Firstbank Holdings, Femi Otedola in his condolence message. The late entrepreneur had hosted him and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote in the new home.

Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services.

He was also passionate about his self named higher institution, Wigwe University, located in Rivers State and had hoped to make it a centre of excellence in education.

Himself and his wife left behind their three children, Tochi, Hannah and David who were not on the flight with them.