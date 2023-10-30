Jay-Z Reveals Blue Ivy’s Name Was Supposed To Be Brooklyn

By Oke Odunmorayo 30 October 2023 | 1:35 pm In a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Jay-Z revealed that the name he and Beyoncé originally picked for their daughter, Blue Ivy, was Brooklyn. However, the name changed once Beyoncé was farther along in her pregnancy, as the longtime couple referred to their growing baby fondly as a “blueberry.” “You know, it… In a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Jay-Z revealed that the name he and Beyoncé originally picked for their daughter, Blue Ivy, was Brooklyn. However, the name changed once Beyoncé was farther along in her pregnancy, as the longtime couple referred to their growing baby fondly as a “blueberry.” “You know, it was like a nickname,” he recalled. “It was just natural. We just took the berry off and called her Blue.” The rapper also shared that he is incredibly proud of his daughter and all that she has accomplished at such a young age. Blue Ivy has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, appearing in her mother’s music videos and performing on stage with her. She has also won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for her role in Beyoncé’s music video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017. The couple is known for being very private about their family life, but they have shared some precious moments with their children on social media and in interviews. Fans are always eager to learn more about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family, and the rapper’s recent revelation about Blue Ivy’s name has given them a new insight into their relationship. 