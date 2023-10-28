JCI Nigeria Southwest Holds Retreat

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Southwest Area, will hold a retreat for youths from the region in Ilaje Resorts, Ibadan, Oyo State from November 2-5, this year. The theme of the retreat is ‘New Horizon’. In a statement, the group’s Southwest Director of Communication, Tobi Kuti, said participants would be expected to explore the four areas of focus of JCI – individual development, business and entrepreneurship, community action and international cooperation. Also, Executive Vice President, Southwest Area of JCI Nigeria, Gafar Odubote. said: “The retreat is a great opportunity for young leaders to come together, relax, take key lessons from all the activities in the outgoing year and learn on how to become effective leaders, which is borne out of the need to inspire our members to be creative, expand their sphere of influence, gain new perspectives and be resilient while preparing them to be intentional in their life goals in the coming year.” National President, JCI Senator Attairu Abdullahi, said the retreat was in tandem with their national theme for 2023 – SEnD; an acronym for Skills, Engagement and Development. “Our major task this year is to develop platforms for our members to grow and explore opportunities that will make them excel. Therefore, this retreat is well-positioned to review our activities and upskill our members, while also fostering resilience, sustainability, and innovation in the ever-evolving global space,” he added. The retreat is being hosted by JCI Oluyole. Its President, Ambassador Kafayat Amoo, said: “We are proud to host the JCI Nigeria Southwest Retreat and we chose Ilaji Resorts, Ibadan, because its natural habitat will allow our participants to recreate, learn and also explore. We are confident that participants will leave the retreat with a renewed sense of camaraderie and purpose, as we have lined up great facilitators and instructors who will engage the participants to expand their horizon.” The Retreat Director, Chikeluba Okonkwo, also said: “We are excited to offer a variety of activities that will help professionals unwind and connect with each other, after working so hard all year. We are also committed to making this a sustainable event, and we will be taking steps to reduce our environmental impact.” The retreat would feature activities such as team-building exercises, training and social events.

