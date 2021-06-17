Jubilation as Buhari, service chiefs storm Maiduguri (PHOTOS)

There was wild jubilation as Presiden Muhammadu Buhari touched down in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for an official visit on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Residents who flooded the street to get a glimpse of the President chanted, “Baba Oyo-yo! Baba oyoyo!”

Students were not left out as some other footage captured by Channels TV showed them filing out in their numbers to welcome Mr. President.

Buhari is in the state to commission some projects executed by the state, under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The presidential jet landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at 9:30 am. The president was received by Prof Zulum, members of National and State Houses of Assembly, Service Chiefs, as well as top government officials. According to Daily Trust, Buhari is expected to visit the Shehu of Borno’s palace, address frontline troops and as well commission some projects within the state capital. The President will later proceed to Maimalari cantonment to visit wounded soldiers. Buhari has commissioned projects at Government Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, and Borno State University. Due to the presence of tight security, motorists are experiencing difficulties as most of the roads within Maiduguri Metropolitan City are partially closed.

