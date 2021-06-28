JUST IN: CJN swears in Justice Sirajo, 17 others elevated to Court of Appeal

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in the 18 judges recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The new justices of the Court of Appeal who received the oath of office are:

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State),

2. Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau),

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa),

4. Yusuf Bashir (Taraba),

5. Usman Musale (Yobe),

6. Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe),

7. Abba Mohammed (Kano State),

8. Bature Gafai (Katsina),

9. Danlami Senchi (Kebbi),

10. Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto).

11. Hassan Sule (Zamfara),

12. Kenneth Amadi (Imo),

13. Peter Affen (Bayelsa),

14. Sybil Gbagi (Delta),

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos),

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun),

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), and

18. Bola Ademola (Ondo).

Addressing the newly sworn-judges, the CJN asked the judges to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath of office administered on them.

He reminded them that all eyes were on them and that they should avoid temptations, as their integrity was key.

According to the CJN, there is nothing that is done in secret that will not see the light of day.

He said the judges must give good conduct of themselves, be fair and just, to justify their elevation to the position of Court of Appeal judges.

Meanwhile, The Nation reports that a mild drama played out when Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah during the ceremony. The CJN, however, corrected her immediately and she took it in the name of God.

