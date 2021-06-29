JUST IN: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu rearrested, extradited to Nigeria (PHOTOS)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been rearrested and extradited to Nigeria, Channels TV is reporting.

While details of where and when he was arrested still remain sketchy at the time of filing this report, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami announced this on Tuesday in Abuja.

However, the spokesperson of IPOB agitators, Emma Powerful, has refuted claims of Kanu’s arrest.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the federal high court in Abuja in response to years of the campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

Having being granted bail in April 2017 on health grounds, Mr Kanu jumped bail and has since been on the run.

The Defence Headquarters has since declared IPOB a terrorist group and has since proscribed its activities.

The Cable reports that in Kanu’s absence, IPOB went underground and mobilised resources to launch a militant named the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a development that coincided with a spike in attacks against security and government formations in the south-east.

While the Federal Government has continually blamed IPOB for the series of attacks against security operatives and formations in the South-East and South-South, the group has constantly denied their involvement.

Updates later…

