just-in:-tb-joshua-to-be-buried-july-9th

By Fortune Eromosele

The Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Tuesday, disclosed that its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, would be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at the church premises in Lagos.

The Church made the disclosure via its facebook page “Tb Joshua Ministries.”

It highlighted the programmes for the burial of the prophet as follows: “July 5 to July 11, is dedicated to a series of laying to rest activities tagged ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua, born (1963 to 2021)’. The event would start with a private candlelight procession at 6:00p.m.

“July 6 to July 7, there would be a tribute service at 10a.m. to 7pm. which would be opened to the public but with limited physical presence, following the service of songs and an all night praise starting at midnight. July 8, would be the lying-in-state of the prophet from 11:00am to 5:00pm.”

The Church noted that the event would be open to the public to pay their last respect to the man of God, adding that, July 9, would be the laying to rest service and interment activities which would begin at 10:00am, as well as the thanksgiving service to be held on July 11 by 9.00a.m.

They explained that SCOAN was working with Lagos State Government and the ministry of health to ensure that the current public health and security protocols would be observed during the duration of the event.

They however, appealed to the general public who would not attend due to the current public health challenges to watch the broadcast live on EMMANUEL TV.

