Kaduna, Adamawa, Others Lead In Applications For Police Job

Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that Kaduna State is currently leading in the number of applications already received in the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables into the Nigeria Police Force. According to spokesman of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, 20,259 Kaduna State youths have already completed the online applications to lead the table, while Anambra State leads from behind with only 541 applications. Ani said: “Following Kaduna State at the top are Adamawa State with 18,933 applications; Borno State with 18,305; Bauchi, 16,554; Katsina State, 16,232 and Kano State, 15,888. “Next to Anambra State from the rear are Ebonyi, 737; Abia, 966 and Imo, 999. Bayelsa has 1020; Enugu, 1036; Lagos, 1,259; Delta, 1338 and Edo, 1526. “Meanwhile, 242,391 males have already completed their applications while only 35,405 females have registered their presence. “Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector-General of Police, has expressed concern in the continued disinterest of South-East youths in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force. “Arase noted that the South-East, currently a hot-bed for non-state actors’ rebellion in the country, should have been in the forefront to join the Nigeria Police Force and bring indigenous solution to the menace. “He called on the leadership of the zone to find a way of convincing its youths to embrace the opportunity the ongoing recruitment has provided. “The PSC Chairman said it would be difficult for anybody to listen to cries of marginalisation from leaders of the zone if they choose to remain indifferent to the government’s generous decision to offer employment to Nigerian youths into the Police Force. “He said they should maximise the remaining five weeks open for their youths to get into the train.”

Related